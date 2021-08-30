Village pub formerly part-owned by Michel Roux to be converted into home
A village pub on the Suffolk-Essex border which has been closed for several years is to be converted into a home.
The White Hart in High Street, Nayland, dates back to the 15th century and was previously part-owned by acclaimed chef Michel Roux.
But the venue has not been open for some time and the owners of the property applied to Babergh District Council seeking permission to change its use into a private residence.
The planning application submitted the the council said the interior of the property would be fully refurbished.
Planning documents said: "The proposals have been developed in such a way as to respect the heritage and form of the site whilst adopting a contemporary design approach."
Nayland with Wissington Parish Council raised no objection to the conversion plans but urged the developer to protect the "historic integrity" of the grade II-listed building.
Babergh planners have given the scheme the green light, meaning work must begin within three years.
