Plans to turn former bank into dentists and flats submitted

The plans would see the former Barclays bank on the high street converted into a dentist surgery and flats. - Credit: Toby Lown

Plans to turn a former bank in Needham Market into a dentist and three flats have been submitted.

DM Healthcare's plans for the grade II listed Bank House site on the high street were submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council on Monday (October 17).

Planning documents indicate that there would be six surgery rooms created at ground floor level while the first floor would contain one two-bed and two one-bed flats.

Barclay's decision to close the bank in 2014 prompted a passionate response from residents, who launched a petition to try and save the town's last bank.

The addition of a dentist would be welcome after it was revealed that the Mid Suffolk area has 0.067 dentists per 1,000, placing it fourth lowest among similar districts in England and only marginally better than Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, which has the lowest proportion with 0.062 dentists.

However at this stage it is unknown whether the dentist would be private or offer NHS services.

A decision on the plans is expected at the end of November.