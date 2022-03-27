News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Conservation group concerned new 279 homes plans will create 'new village'

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 AM March 27, 2022
Land off Barking Road in Needham Market where plans have been lodged for 279 homes

Land off Barking Road in Needham Market where plans have been lodged for 279 homes - Credit: Google Maps

Conservation group the Needham Market Society is "extremely concerned" that plans for 279 homes will create a "new village" on the edge of the town.

The group's objection comes after Needham Market Town Council also objected to the project for land off Barking Road.

The plans for the project were submitted by landowners David Willis, Marlene Perry, and Michael Watson, just before Christmas last year.

Parker Planning Services, on behalf of the applicants, says the plans, which would include 100 affordable homes, "demonstrates aesthetically pleasing architecture that enhances the site whilst establishing it as somewhere people would enjoy living both now and in future".

In its official objection, The Needham Market Society said it was time to pause development of the town until its new Neighbourhood Plan was implemented.

It said: "We are extremely concerned at proposals to build 279 homes on open farmland, accessed solely from Barking Road near the doctor's surgery.

"The site plan appears to create an independent 'new village' without facilities, abutting but not accessible directly to/from the town except predominantly by vehicle.

"This application for 279 houses, together with other proposals, will alter the 'centre of gravity' of the modern 'new town' and encroach on Barking itself, and such expansion will be very visible from the Barking side of the valley ridge.

Most Read

  1. 1 14 fire crews tackle blaze at manor house in Suffolk village
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town take the points on Mariner Day
  3. 3 'Potentially a powerful football club' - McKenna on Plymouth win
  1. 4 Suffolk village prepares to host 50 Ukrainian refugees
  2. 5 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 Plymouth win
  3. 6 Ipswich Town 1-0 Plymouth Argyle: Morsy the difference as Blues win
  4. 7 Off-grid railway house earmarked for demolition finds new owner to save it
  5. 8 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Suffolk
  6. 9 Former teacher opens new shop on Debenham High Street
  7. 10 Objections over homes on land at historic Suffolk pub

"With no pre-planning of what an ultimate 'new town' will encompass (with 10,000 population, or growth to 20,000?), we feel it will be too late to plan necessary infrastructure to ensure the town continues to have a healthy quality of life, for current and future residents."

The group is also concerned about the lack of improved or new infrastructure for the town to provide necessary services.

It said: "Associated with town growth is delivery of appropriate health and education provision - our surgery and primary school are already at saturation, before any new developments.

"Equally important are centralised open spaces to benefit the mental and physical health of local residents (as with any town or city). It seems an appropriate moment to 'pause' further major development sites, until our Neighbourhood Plan's strategic vision of a sustainable 'new town' is implemented, with required infrastructure and parks pre-planned prior to further major housing/population expansion."

Planning
Housing News
Planning and Development
Needham Market News
Mid Suffolk News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Kieron Dyer pictured ahead of the game against Bristol Rovers.

Interview

Kieron Dyer: Why I quit Ipswich Town U23s job

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The cafe and wool store would be built on land in Kirton Road, Trimley St Martin

East Suffolk Council

Village cafe and wool shop plan refused despite huge support

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
NEWNHAM court police incident Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Multiple police units at scene of ongoing incident in Ipswich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Tyreeq Bakinson celebrates Towns victory over Accrington Stanley.

Interview

Bakinson on his future as Town loan deal nears end

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon