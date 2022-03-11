Where will Needham Market's 500 homes go?
- Credit: Archant/Google Maps
Needham Market's Neighbourhood Plan, which was recently overwhelmingly agreed in a public vote, supports a "minimum of 512" homes, but where are the current developments located?
Projects, at various stages, across Needham Market come to a total of 531 homes, exceeding the plan's minimum housing target already, with the plan lasting until March 2037.
St George's Park, former chalk quarry
The biggest project is on the site of the former chalk quarry. The 45-acre site includes 266 homes, with 125 built so far. Work began in August 2017 and is expected to last until March 2024.
Former Mid Suffolk District Council offices
Some 94 homes are planned to be built on the site of what used to be the Mid Suffolk District Council offices. The development includes a mix of flats and houses and a retail unit. Work is currently underway.
Land west of Stowmarket Road
Final approval for 66 homes was granted in January on 5.1 acres of farmland. The project includes nine one-bed, 25 two-bed, 25 three-bed and seven four-bed homes. 22 homes are earmarked as affordable housing.
Former Needham Market Middle School
Plans for 41 homes were given the green light in December 2019, on the site of the middle school which closed its doors in July 2015. The plans were met with anger from local residents, with over 70 objections lodged against the project.
Hill House Lane
The project at Hill House Lane makes up a further 64 homes, spread over a 5.6-acre site. A mix of one, two, three and four-bed properties, both houses and bungalows, will be built.
The approved plan says: "The Needham Market Neighbourhood Plan does not anticipate making further allocations for new development given the high levels of outstanding commitment and the level of change that will occur as those commitments and allocations come forward during the plan period.
"The driver for the Neighbourhood Plan was to give residents a voice in the sustainable development of the town, by building a plan that is inclusive, innovative and bespoke to the needs of the town.
"The plan is based on providing the housing and jobs required by the town’s local community and preserving unique and positive features that residents value."