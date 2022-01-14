News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Go-ahead given for 66 new homes on farmland

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 7:30 AM January 14, 2022
A CGI image of the Needham Market 66 homes development off Stowmarket Road and Hill House Lane. - Credit: LAST AND TRICKER

Final approval has been granted for 66 new homes on farmland in Needham Market.

Agricultural land off Hill House Lane and Stowmarket Road will be developed with nine one-bed, 25 two-bed, 25 three-bed and seven four-bed homes.

Outline permission was granted in March 2018, with Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control committee this week unanimously agreeing to the final matters around scale, layout, landscaping and appearance for HHF (EA) Ltd’s application.

Developers confirmed that 22 of those homes would be designated as affordable, and the site includes 12 bungalows in total.

Vehicle access for 64 of the homes will be created off Stowmarket Road, while two bungalows will be established in Hill House Lane.

Martin Last, from agents Last and Tricker, said the site had “open spaces and significant landscaping” and developers were prepared to make houses ready for future heat pump requirements.

Electric vehicle charging points will also be included.

Planning committee member Tim Passmore said: “I like this development and I think it’s very encouraging and heartwarming that developers and applicants are prepared to move and work with us as opposed to try and resist things.”

The plans have the backing of Needham Market Town Council, although six objections from the public were received.

Those raised concerns around increased traffic and noise, demand on schools and health services and extending Needham Market beyond the current settlement boundary.

It is not yet clear when work will begin on site or when first homes may be ready.


