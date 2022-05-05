News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans submitted for 28 homes on land behind pub

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 11:30 AM May 5, 2022
Needham Market land behind Lion pub

The site for the proposal is on land behind the Lion pub. - Credit: Google Maps

Proposals for 28 homes in Needham Market have been submitted to Mid Suffolk planners.

The plans, submitted by Maitland Homes, cover an area of land just under three acres in size, off Grinstead Hill, to the rear of the Lion pub.

The planning statement for the project, prepared by Wilkinson Planning, said the housing scheme would generate economic benefits during and after construction.

It added: "The proposal provides a contribution to much-needed housing of a desirable form, including affordable housing units to the desired mix and tenure. The social gains from high quality public open space will enhance the vitality of the village."

The project also includes nine affordable homes as well as public open space and new vehicular access.

With Needham Market's Neighbourhood Plan recently being voted in, with housing supply seemingly fulfilled, the project may face some stumbling blocks.

A decision on the plans is expected in late June.

More information on the plans (DC/22/02298) can be found here.

