Work begins on construction of 145 new homes in Colchester

Published: 12:46 PM January 27, 2021

Construction is beginning on 145 new homes on the edge of Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

Work is now underway on a large new housing development in Colchester – which will see dozens of affordable homes built in the town.

The Hollytree Walk development, off Bromley Road, will see 145 new homes built – 44 of which will be offered as affordable rents or shared ownership.

Split between two, three and four-bedroom homes, the development on the eastern outskirts of the town will include designs from developer Bellway's artisan collection.

An example of the interior inside the homes being built on the site - Credit: Bellway Homes

Plans for the site, which spans just over 18 acres, gained approval from Tendring District Council in May, having first been submitted in 2017.

It is not one of the developments included in the Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community plans, which remain in the early planning stages.

Richard Burrows, managing director of Bellway Essex, said the development comes as a response to the need for new homes in the town – and hopes they will appeal to first-time buyers.

Mr Burrows said: “We have now started work on site at Hollytree Walk and are looking forward to welcoming the first visitors to the development later this year.

“There’s a growing need for new housing in Colchester which these new homes will help to meet and we expect high levels of demand when they go on sale.

“This location has a lot to offer to a mix of potential homeowners. First-time buyers and commuting professionals, working locally or in London, can benefit from the proximity of Hythe train station, just two miles from the development, while Colchester town centre is just a 10-minute drive away."

The site will also have its own play area for children, while developers hope to make the most of local nature in the rural area.

Mr Burrows said: “The new homes also enjoy a peaceful setting next to Salary Brook Local Nature Reserve, which runs alongside the edge of the development.

“Additionally, we aim to create attractive landscaping, by planting further trees to complement the existing mature trees on the site, as well as creating a new play area for children.”

It is hoped the homes will go on the market later this year.



