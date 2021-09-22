New council houses in Chantry nearing completion
- Credit: Ipswich Borough Council
A set of new council flats in Ipswich are nearing completion.
Six new homes are being created in Emmanuel Close, in Chantry, including two fully accessible ground floor flats.
Four one or two bedroom flats above are also included in the development.
The project is expected to be handed over to Ipswich Borough Council in March 2022.
The Mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes led a delegation from the council to a "topping out" ceremony that marks the completion of the roof structure of the Chantry development.
You may also want to watch:
Representatives from Handford Homes and contractors from Mixbrow Construction also attended the ceremony.
Councilor Neil MacDonald, the Ipswich Borough Council Portfolio Holder for housing said: 'I am especially pleased to see the progress with the two fully wheelchair adapted flats.
Most Read
- 1 Couple fear they will never sell home after A12 upgrade outside
- 2 Suffolk man guilty of raping schoolgirl and facing jail sentence
- 3 Man airlifted to hospital after suffering serious leg injuries in crash
- 4 Delays of 80 minutes following A12 crashes
- 5 Ipswich Town players' FIFA 22 ratings revealed
- 6 Can Town kick on now? Predictions for the next five league games
- 7 Britain's poshest train set to return to Ipswich
- 8 'We'll see how we go' - QPR boss Warburton on Bonne recall option
- 9 Emotional moment as family decides to cease farming in-hand
- 10 Suffolk 'can't afford' to repair or clear 700 damaged road signs
"I’m sure all our new tenants will be delighted when they move into these and our other new council homes.'