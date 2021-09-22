News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News >

New council houses in Chantry nearing completion

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:34 PM September 22, 2021   
The flats at Emmanuel Close under construction

The flats at Emmanuel Close under construction - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

A set of new council flats in Ipswich are nearing completion.

Six new homes are being created in Emmanuel Close, in Chantry, including two fully accessible ground floor flats.

Four one or two bedroom flats above are also included in the development.

The project is expected to be handed over to Ipswich Borough Council in March 2022. 

The Mayor and Councillors at the topping off ceremony of a council housing development in ipswich

Emmanuel close topping off ceremony - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

The Mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes led a delegation from the council to a "topping out" ceremony that marks the completion of the roof structure of the Chantry development. 

You may also want to watch:

Representatives from Handford Homes and contractors from Mixbrow Construction also attended the ceremony. 

Councilor Neil MacDonald, the Ipswich Borough Council Portfolio Holder for housing said: 'I am especially pleased to see the progress with the two fully wheelchair adapted flats. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple fear they will never sell home after A12 upgrade outside
  2. 2 Suffolk man guilty of raping schoolgirl and facing jail sentence
  3. 3 Man airlifted to hospital after suffering serious leg injuries in crash
  1. 4 Delays of 80 minutes following A12 crashes
  2. 5 Ipswich Town players' FIFA 22 ratings revealed
  3. 6 Can Town kick on now? Predictions for the next five league games
  4. 7 Britain's poshest train set to return to Ipswich
  5. 8 'We'll see how we go' - QPR boss Warburton on Bonne recall option
  6. 9 Emotional moment as family decides to cease farming in-hand
  7. 10 Suffolk 'can't afford' to repair or clear 700 damaged road signs

"I’m sure all our new tenants will be delighted when they move into these and our other new council homes.'




Suffolk Live
Housing
Chantry News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hall Street, Long Melford is flooded after heavy rain in Sudbury, Suffolk.

Suffolk Live

Flooding leaves main route through town 'impassable'

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A car which was taken without consent has crashed into the Tesco in Sudbury 

Suffolk Live

Man arrested after car crashes into supermarket sign

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Members of the public dispose of their garden waste at Foxhall Recycling Centre

New online booking system for Suffolk recycling centres

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live | Updated

A14 reopens after serious crash leaves road closed for several hours

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon