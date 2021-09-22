Published: 4:34 PM September 22, 2021

The flats at Emmanuel Close under construction - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

A set of new council flats in Ipswich are nearing completion.

Six new homes are being created in Emmanuel Close, in Chantry, including two fully accessible ground floor flats.

Four one or two bedroom flats above are also included in the development.

The project is expected to be handed over to Ipswich Borough Council in March 2022.

Emmanuel close topping off ceremony - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

The Mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes led a delegation from the council to a "topping out" ceremony that marks the completion of the roof structure of the Chantry development.

Representatives from Handford Homes and contractors from Mixbrow Construction also attended the ceremony.

Councilor Neil MacDonald, the Ipswich Borough Council Portfolio Holder for housing said: 'I am especially pleased to see the progress with the two fully wheelchair adapted flats.

"I’m sure all our new tenants will be delighted when they move into these and our other new council homes.'











