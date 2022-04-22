Plans for 900 new homes submitted for seaside town

Proposals for a 112-acre development have been submitted to planners - Credit: Archant

Developers have lodged plans to build nearly 900 new homes on the edge of a resort - including nearly 200 of them specifically for elderly residents.

Oakwood Park will feature 186 age-restricted bungalows and also a care home.

The project will also see up to 710 new homes along with a primary school, early years and childcare facility, local centre, and open space, allotments and a community building.

Tendring District Council has received plans for the huge project for 112 acres land off Thorpe Road and south of Holland Road, Clacton on Sea, from M Scott Properties Ltd.

The developers say the proposals are for the majority of a site in an area identified in the Tendring Local Plan for a mixed-use development.

While full planning permission is sought for part of the plans - including the age-restricted bungalows and care home - only outline consent is requested for the 710 homes at this stage and full details will be brought to planners over the next eight t0 years.