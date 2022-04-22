News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans for 900 new homes submitted for seaside town

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:30 AM April 22, 2022
House building. Construction on a Hopkins Homes site. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Proposals for a 112-acre development have been submitted to planners - Credit: Archant

Developers have lodged plans to build nearly 900 new homes on the edge of a resort - including nearly 200 of them specifically for elderly residents.

Oakwood Park will feature 186 age-restricted bungalows and also a care home.

The project will also see up to 710 new homes along with a primary school, early years and childcare facility, local centre, and open space, allotments and a community building.

Tendring District Council has received plans for the huge project for 112 acres land off Thorpe Road and south of Holland Road, Clacton on Sea, from M Scott Properties Ltd.

The developers say the proposals are for the majority of a site in an area identified in the Tendring Local Plan for a mixed-use development.

While full planning permission is sought for part of the plans - including the age-restricted bungalows and care home - only outline consent is requested for the 710 homes at this stage and full details will be brought to planners over the next eight t0 years.

Housing News
Planning and Development
Clacton-on-Sea News

