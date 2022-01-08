64 new homes set for Needham Market despite some local concern

The site of plans to build 64 new homes, on land north of Hill House Lane. - Credit: Google Earth

Plans for 64 new homes on land north of Hill House Lane in Needham Market look set for approval, despite some concern from local residents.

Mid Suffolk District Council's development control committee have been advised by officers to grant permission on the 2.3 hectare project submitted by HHF (EA) Ltd.

This is despite some concern from some residents of Needham Market. One local commented on the plans: "My objection to yet another large scale housing development is with regard to the impact on Needham Market town and community.

"This development will bring a further 100+ residents to the town which is not in its current state suited to this seemingly endless expansion."

Another objection said: "I have been a resident of Needham Market all of my life along with two older generations. We moved to our bungalow as this area was quieter and provided a slower pace of life.

"Although we accept the area needs to be developed, we would appreciate that our concerns are carefully considered and that solution can be sourced to suite residents and developers."

Despite these concerns Needham Market Town Council has backed the plans, which will include a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom properties, including 22 affordable homes.

The project is also incorporating sustainability measures including solar panels, utilising low carbon and renewable energy sources as well as implementing infrastructure to allow for the installation of electric car charging technology.

Documents from the development control committee's agenda state: "The proposed development is well connected to the existing town and its range of services and facilities, which it would help support.

"The proposal would also be suitably landscaped for such an edge of settlement location, would provide areas of green open space within the development, and safe, landscaped footpath connections clear of vehicular highways.

"Overall the development is considered to provide an attractive place with a range of house types to meet both affordable and housing needs at all levels."



