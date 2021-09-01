First of 129 new Thurston homes ready for sale

Published: 9:59 AM September 1, 2021

A CGI of The Aspen showhome at Grange Park - Credit: Vistry Eastern

The first of 129 new homes being built in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, will go on sale later this month.

Bovis Homes is building a series of two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom properties, with prices starting at £329,995.

As part of the development, 40 of the homes will be designated as affordable housing for rent or shared ownership.

Jason Colmer, sales and marketing director at Bovis Homes Eastern, said: “We have been inundated with enquiries since revealing our plans for Grange Park.

"We are anticipating a high level of interest from prospective purchasers keen to visit the development in person.

“The site is in an attractive rural location just five miles from Bury St Edmunds and within walking distance of the village centre.

"Thurston railway station, which is on the Ipswich to Cambridge line, is only half a mile from Grange Park, making this a particularly sought-after development for commuters.

“The showhome will be the first chance people will have had to get a close-up look at a house."