East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Plans to convert police station into 17 flats withdrawn

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 6:00 AM July 24, 2022
The old police station and courthouse in Newmarket

Plans to turn a former police station and courthouse into 17 flats and a townhouse have been withdrawn.

Newmarket Holdings Ltd submitted the proposals to West Suffolk Council for the buildings on the corner of Vicarage Road and Lisburn Road in Newmarket.

The police station was closed a few years ago after a countywide policy to remove small town stations was imposed, and the magistrates ' court closed in 1998.

West Suffolk Council said the plans had been withdrawn on July 19.

The former police station and courts could be converted into flats

Permission exists to change the building - Victorian with a 1960s addition on the police station side of the property - into 15 flats.

The new proposals involved creating 17 flats - seven one-bed, nine two-bed and one four-bed plus a four-bed townhouse - with some infilling on the ground floor and an extension.

Stanesby Architecture, for the developers, said the project would create an "exciting, high quality, sustainable redevelopment that meets an identified need" which had been "carefully developed to create a high-quality development that sits comfortably within its setting".

Housing News
Planning and Development
West Suffolk Council
Newmarket News
West Suffolk News

