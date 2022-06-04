News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans for nine homes near Stowmarket given green light

Toby Lown

Published: 7:30 AM June 4, 2022
Building work

The project will see nine new homes built in Combs, near Stowmarket. - Credit: Archant

Plans for nine homes in Combs, near Stowmarket, have been given the green light by Mid Suffolk District Council.

The plans, submitted by Chatsworth Homes, are for a site north of Bildeston Road, Combs.

The project was handed outline planning permission in October 2020 and has now been awarded reserved matters permission so it can proceed.

The planning statement for the project, prepared by Malta Properties says: "The development would provide for up to nine new homes, making effective use of land and supporting housing needs. It would support the vitality of the village and is well-related to it.

"The construction phase of the development will stimulate the local economy through the employment of construction workers and sourcing of building materials.

"The occupation of the development will provide further fiscal stimulus, and within the district.

"As a small scheme, it is capable of being delivered quickly, which is an important benefit."

