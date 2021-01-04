First glimpse of plans for up to 2,600 homes on town outskirts

Published: 12:00 AM January 4, 2021

Major proposals are being unveiled for two large housing developments – offering up to 1,300 homes each – on the fringes of two Suffolk towns.

Public consultations into the planned development sites begin on Monday, the first situated to the north of Lowestoft next to the A47, and the second to the west of Mildenhall, either side of West Row Road.

Suffolk County Council owns the majority of both parcels of land and now bosses want to hear the public’s views on the chosen development areas, access and movement for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, green spaces and key design principles.

Both consultations are being held virtually due to the coronavirus restrictions and will run for six weeks.

Housing cabinet member Nick Gowrley said: “Since SCC launched our new approach to housing in 2019, we have emphasised again and again the importance of working with local communities and stakeholders on developing plans which work for them and add real social value to their communities.

“Therefore, I believe it is absolutely vital that as many local people as possible use this consultation as an opportunity to have their say about these proposals."

Sarah Adams, Labour group leader and spokeswoman for economic development and finance, said she looks forward to seeing the full details of the proposals in the consultation documents, set to go live at 11am on Monday.

Ms Adams said it was important that part-owners of the land were also involved.

Andrew Stringer, Green spokesman for housing and economic development added that he hopes SCC grasps a “once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to bring forward the kinds of homes needed to meet current and future environmental challenges.

“We’re glad to see SCC is trying to work with communities through the local plan process but we really feel there’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity here to set the standard for environmental performance of housing and SCC could take a lead in this and we fear they may not,” he said.

There will be further opportunities for the public to have their say later in 2021 when the final masterplans are published, and beyond this, when planning applications are submitted, council chiefs added.

Visit this link for the North of Lowestoft consultation, and this website for the West of Mildenhall.

Documents go live at 11am on Monday, January 4.