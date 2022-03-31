News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nursing home with £1.9m price tag sold to become nine homes

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 7:30 AM March 31, 2022
St Mary's Nursing Home on Felixstowe seafront has been sold 

St Mary's Nursing Home on Felixstowe seafront has been sold - Credit: Richard Cornwell

A former seafront nursing home put up for sale with a £1.9million price tag has been sold - the first step in a major redevelopment of the site.

St Mary's Nursing Home, a redundant 36-bedroom three-storey Victorian property in Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe, has planning permission to be converted into apartments and houses.

It was marketed by estate agent Fenn Wright, whose website now says the imposing property is sold.

St Mary's Nursing Home in Felixstowe has permission to be converted into housing

St Mary's Nursing Home in Felixstowe has planning permission to be converted into housing - Credit: Chris Pope

Planning permission was granted by East Suffolk Council earlier last year to partly demolish the building to make way for six seaview apartments and three houses.

The developers had initially hoped to build four houses as part of the conversion, but the plans were altered.

Documents submitted by Peter Wells Architects, on behalf of the owners, to East Suffolk Council said St Mary’s closed down in September 2018 due to the company owning it going into liquidation, and the building now required a new use.

The property dates back to at least the late 1870s when it was known as Harland House and from 1925 for many years was a Barnardo's children's home. It became the Alice Kirkland Nursing Home in the 1980s and St Mary's Nursing Home in 1996.

The documents say it was unviable at the time of closure with only half of the rooms occupied due to a decline in the sector and reduced government funding for socially-funded care home places.

