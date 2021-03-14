Published: 6:00 AM March 14, 2021

An architects' impression of the new homes on the Babergh offices site in Hadleigh. - Credit: Archant

Work to transform redundant council offices into 57 homes in Hadleigh will finally progress after months of delays.

The plans to transform Babergh District Council's old Hadleigh base in Corks Lane and Bridge Street into the homes was given backing by the council's planning committee back in March 2019.

It followed Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils moving their headquarters into Endeavour House in Ipswich, back in September 2017.

Initially, work to revamp the redundant offices had been anticipated to start at the tail end of 2019 following outline planning permission being granted. However, this date was not met.

The former Babergh District Council offices in Corks Lane, Hadleigh, which will be turned into 57 homes.

Council bosses then said they hoped work would get underway in the summer of 2020, but plans have taken a little longer than expected to come to fruition due to the conditions attached to the permission.

The council has since been in discussions with the community, including neighbouring Hadleigh Cricket Club and Sport England, to ensure they can find the best way to progress and meet all planning conditions.

The council has now ironed out all of the conditions and work can officially begin.

A spokesman for Babergh District Council said: “This is an exciting step in the regeneration of our council’s former offices – providing 57 much-needed sustainable homes within walking distance of local schools and other amenities, and supporting our ambition for everyone in Babergh to have somewhere that they’re proud to call home.

“Proposals also form a key part of the Hadleigh Vision, demonstrating our council’s ongoing commitment to investing heavily in the town to enable future growth and economic recovery.

“Since planning permission was granted in 2019, officers have worked extensively to secure the associated conditions – ensuring proposals best meet the needs of both future residents and the wider community.

"Ongoing use of the meadow by Hadleigh Cricket Club has also been agreed – allowing the retention of this important community asset for many years to come.”