Village looks set for 20 new homes plus play area

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:00 PM February 5, 2022
House building. Construction on a Hopkins Homes site. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Plans for 20 new homes in Onehouse are being recommended for approval - Credit: Archant

Community leaders are being recommended to approve plans for 20 new homes in a Mid Suffolk village.

Harris Strategic Land has applied to build the properties - which would include seven affordable houses - on a 3.4-acre site south of Forest Road, in Onehouse, near Stowmarket.

An illustrative masterplan submitted to the council says there will also be a large area of open space, with children's play area and footpaths, as part of the development.

Harris Strategic Land said it would be a "sensitive design" with high-quality houses and bungalows providing much-needed homes. 

Onehouse Parish Council though has objected to the proposals, saying they will diminish the strategic gap between Stowmarket and Onehouse which has already been reduced with the granting of permission for the developments in Union Road.

The council added: "This is prime agricultural land and should be protected and not developed."

Councillors are also worried about highway safety and have plans for an electronic speed sign, fearing extra traffic will worsen a "very dangerous" situation.

Planning officers are recommending the development control committee approve the scheme on February 9 because while there are some economic, social and environmental benefits but disadvantages because of the countryside location, its relationship to Onehouse village "makes a degree of spatial sense".

