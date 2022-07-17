News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Six new homes for village site of old plum and apple orchards

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:45 AM July 17, 2022
Our housing stock is becoming more eco-friendly, says Jan Hÿtch. Picture: Getty Images

The homes will be built in the pretty village of Monks Eleigh. Stock image - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Developers have submitted plans for six new homes on land occupied by two former orchards.

The properties, along with access and parking, would be built on the site north of The Street in Monks Eleigh, in the village's Conservation Area and also within a Special Landscape Area.

Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy, on behalf of the developers, said: "The land lies to the north side of The Street and comprises two former orchards split east and west by a public footpath that leads from The Street heading northwest towards the church.

"To the west of the footpath, the land was used as a plum orchard, with land to the east formerly an apple orchard."

The company said the proposed dwellings have been kept to a "suitably contained scale, ensuring minimal impact on the street scene and on nearby buildings".

Monks Eleigh Limited has submitted the plans for the 2.4-acre site to Babergh District Council.

The properties will comprise one one-bedroom property, two two-bed and two three-bed, and one four-bed ones.


Housing News
Planning and Development
Babergh District Council
Babergh News

