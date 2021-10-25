Affordable homes project proposed for Suffolk village

Published: 6:25 PM October 25, 2021

The pasture land at Peasenhall where 12 affordable homes could be built - Credit: Google

New affordable homes for rent are set to be provided in an east Suffolk village where the average house price is more than £330,000.

East Suffolk Council has received the proposals from Orwell Housing Association for 12 homes on pasture land off Mill Road in Peasenhall.

The homes would be one-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom houses with access and parking.

Fusion 13 planning consultancy services, for Orwell Housing Association, said: "The average price for property in Peasenhall stood at £332,812 in June 2021. This is outside the range of the average salary of residents in Peasenhall."

The company said research showed a need for 20 homes in Peasenhall and surrounding villages.

The new properties would be for let with priority for Peasenhall people before those from nearby villages.

A positive meeting had already taken place with Peasenhall Parish Council to discuss the plans and Orwell Housing is keen to work in partnership with the parish council and the community, along with East Suffolk Council, on the project.