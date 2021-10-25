Affordable homes project proposed for Suffolk village
- Credit: Google
New affordable homes for rent are set to be provided in an east Suffolk village where the average house price is more than £330,000.
East Suffolk Council has received the proposals from Orwell Housing Association for 12 homes on pasture land off Mill Road in Peasenhall.
The homes would be one-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom houses with access and parking.
Fusion 13 planning consultancy services, for Orwell Housing Association, said: "The average price for property in Peasenhall stood at £332,812 in June 2021. This is outside the range of the average salary of residents in Peasenhall."
The company said research showed a need for 20 homes in Peasenhall and surrounding villages.
You may also want to watch:
The new properties would be for let with priority for Peasenhall people before those from nearby villages.
A positive meeting had already taken place with Peasenhall Parish Council to discuss the plans and Orwell Housing is keen to work in partnership with the parish council and the community, along with East Suffolk Council, on the project.
Most Read
- 1 13 Fire engines attend blaze at sugar beet factory
- 2 'Kind and gentle' retired Ipswich Hospital orthopaedic consultant dies
- 3 Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143
- 4 'One of the favourites for the division' - Fleetwood boss Grayson on Town
- 5 'Unique' café with 250 plus board games to play will open soon
- 6 A14 reopens after one person taken to hospital following crash
- 7 Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise
- 8 North Stander: Norwich will be back in Championship - can we join them?
- 9 Ambulance service apologises after woman left lying on Cornhill for 2 hours
- 10 Five floating restaurants to visit in Suffolk