Osteopathic practice in Newmarket set to be turned back into a home

A private Osteopathic practice in Newmarket is set to be turned back into a home under a new planning application. - Credit: Google Maps

A private osteopathic practice in Newmarket has applied to be turned into a home again in a new planning application.

A change of use application has been made to West Suffolk Council to turn the osteopathic practice in Park Lane, Newmarket into a residential dwelling.

The application was made by Stephen Gold who is retiring after running a private osteopathic service since 1999.

The proposal states that the service was a private clinic and was not in any way related to the NHS.

Further to this, it details: "During the past 20 years, two other larger and full-time private practices have evolved which provide more than adequate osteopathic services to the local inhabitants of Newmarket and its surrounds."

Having previously attained a change of use in 1998 to facilitate the practice, the proposals seek to return the building to a residential dwelling.

No internal or external changes are planned, other than to remove the unofficial parking space at the rear of the property to restore the garden.

West Suffolk Council will make a decision in due course.