Osteopathic practice in Newmarket set to be turned back into a home
- Credit: Google Maps
A private osteopathic practice in Newmarket has applied to be turned into a home again in a new planning application.
A change of use application has been made to West Suffolk Council to turn the osteopathic practice in Park Lane, Newmarket into a residential dwelling.
The application was made by Stephen Gold who is retiring after running a private osteopathic service since 1999.
The proposal states that the service was a private clinic and was not in any way related to the NHS.
Further to this, it details: "During the past 20 years, two other larger and full-time private practices have evolved which provide more than adequate osteopathic services to the local inhabitants of Newmarket and its surrounds."
Having previously attained a change of use in 1998 to facilitate the practice, the proposals seek to return the building to a residential dwelling.
No internal or external changes are planned, other than to remove the unofficial parking space at the rear of the property to restore the garden.
Most Read
- 1 See inside 'charming' mid Suffolk cottage up for sale for £475k
- 2 North Stander: The ref was atrocious - but nothing will be done about it
- 3 How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023
- 4 RNLI called to reports of 'unresponsive' casualty on beach
- 5 First section of historic pier decking successfully restored
- 6 5 pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now
- 7 E-scooter rider seen swerving in and out of moving traffic arrested
- 8 Keogh and Ball to make debuts in Papa John's Trophy
- 9 Fuller Flavour: We need another striker... here's why
- 10 New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked
West Suffolk Council will make a decision in due course.