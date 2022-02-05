Outline planning permission set to be granted for 85 homes in Bacton

The site of the proposed 85 new homes in Bacton. - Credit: Google Earth

Plans for 85 new homes in Bacton have taken one step closer as Mid Suffolk District Council looks set to grant planning permission for the project.

The site, which spans 12 acres, is located to the south of Bacton, around five miles from Stowmarket. The plans were submitted by Bellway Homes.

The project is made up of two one-bedroom, 31 two-bedroom, 31 three-bedroom and 21 four-bedroom properties, 30 of which have been earmarked as affordable housing.

The planning statement for the scheme, prepared by Strutt & Parker, on behalf of Bellway Homes, says the development has "a clear residential character, a distinct appearance and includes new open space as a focus of the public realm.

"New family homes will be created in a pleasant environment that includes mature trees, retained field boundaries and a landscaped buffer against the existing bungalows to the north.

"The site is in a sustainable location that is well served by existing bus routes and takes advantage of the services and facilities already available in Bacton, it has been designed to address the constraints and opportunities presented by the site, and meets the district council’s development management standards."

The development did face some backlash, with some changes brought in after consultation with the public and councillors.

Councillor Andy Mellen said that development "came about from a speculative application." - Credit: JASON NOBLE LDRS

Ward member, councillor Andy Mellen, said: "This proposed 85 new homes south of Pretyman Avenue in Bacton came about from a speculative application.

"Nobody wanted it apart from the landowner and the developer, it wasn't even within Bacton's proposed settlement boundary.

"However, once the planning Committee gave outline permission we had to accept it and try to make it the best development we could.

"County councillor Andrew Stringer and myself have had had prolonged discussions with Bellway who are developing the site, and this has resulted in an improved and safer access off Birch Avenue, a better layout and protection for existing residents.

"We also have a site set aside for a community facility as part of this development, which I welcome.

"There will of course be disruption to the site's neighbours during construction, but the Construction Management Plan will help to mitigate this. I expect the committee will give this application careful consideration on Wednesday."

The Mid Suffolk Development Committee meeting takes place on Wednesday February 9.