Nearly 100 more homes approved for major Haverhill development

Nearly one hundred homes within a 1,100-dwelling Haverhill development have been given the green light by councillors.

The development control committee at West Suffolk Council yesterday voted to approve details submitted for 98 dwellings on the northwest Haverhill development, despite concerns about a lack of amenities and a shortage of single-storey properties for disabled and elderly people.

The first two phases of development, comprising 241 dwellings, are almost finished, while the construction of 123 further properties has started.

John Burns, independent councillor for Haverhill East, said: “We don’t have a local centre, a school, amenities or bus routes on the site. And we are now adding 100 properties to it.

“I’m really concerned about waste bin collection. People are expected to drag their bins 60 to 70 metres to the collection point. I don’t think that is acceptable, particularly with elderly and disabled people.”

The reserved matters application was brought to yesterday’s meeting by Persimmon Homes, the developer behind the Haverhill development project.

Within this phase, 29 dwellings are classed as affordable, including seven affordable shared ownership properties.

Andy Neal, independent councillor for Mildenhall Queensway, said: “The variety of houses are very similar to many other development proposals we’ve seen, in the fact that there is a complete disregard to disability.

“There’s no single-floor accommodation. There needs to be some consideration of those who are older or have disabilities.”

Independent councillor Jason Crooks also expressed concerns about the urban square planned as part of this phase of the development. This will have no trees and therefore, in Cllr Crooks’ view, will be unattractive for pedestrians and end up “littered” with parked cars.

In response to the fears of councillors, officers explained that people can apply to the council for help with bin collections if they need it.

Planners added there would be ramped access on each side of the urban square and the highways authority is happy with the planned square.

Persimmon is also working to provide single-story housing elsewhere in the Haverhill development.

Last month, it was agreed that an internal relief road would be built on the development site after the 98-building phase agreed upon yesterday. This would mean traffic to and from parts of the development constructed later could use this instead of Ann Suckling Road.

The vote was split, with ten in favour, five against, and one abstention.