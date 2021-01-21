Published: 5:30 AM January 21, 2021

A view of how the new site could look in Pettistree

A development of over 120 homes in between two Suffolk villages is set to be given the go-ahead next week, despite concerns from residents.

A new site of 129 traditionally built homes alongside seven self-builds has been proposed by developers Hopkins Homes for land between High Street and Chapel Lane in Pettistree.

Hopkins Homes says the project will create a "high-quality collection of homes" on a site already allocated for housing in the district-wide local plan.

Next week the plans will be considered by East Suffolk Council's planning committee where they have been recommended for approval.

The land in Pettistree, where the new homes would be built.

However, the applications have caused anger and concern in three of the local parishes; Pettistree, Wickham Market and Ufford.

The development will be next door to an existing development on the boundary of Wickham Market but will be classed as Pettistree.

This means that residents will have a different MP and pay different amounts of council tax to those living on the adjoining estate.

Chairman of Pettistree Parish Council Jeff Hallett

Jeff Hallett, chairman of Pettistree Parish Council said there remained concerns about sewage and surface water in the area.

"The whole thing is a nonsense," said Mr Hallett.

"All three parish councils are objecting to it.

"It's not the right thing to be doing."

Mr Hallett said he planned to speak at next week's meeting.

Wickham Market Parish Council said in its submissions to the council that they didn't "support these planning applications on any grounds including the updated plans and street scenes and feel this is the wrong place for any development as a whole."

Ufford Parish Council said it was concerned about the additional traffic that would pass through the village to reach the A12.

In the notes for the meeting an East Suffolk Council planning officer noted that the "presence of a parish boundary cannot influence the proper planning for development in appropriate locations".

Simon Bryan, development director for Hopkins Homes, said: “Our proposed development at Pettistree will create a high-quality collection of homes in a mix of types and sizes in keeping with the natural surroundings of the area.

“The principle of residential development on this land is established as it is allocated for housing by East Suffolk Council. Our plans ensure it meets the local requirement and would provide a range of much needed homes to tackle the chronic shortage of new houses both locally and nationally.

“Other significant benefits of the proposed development include 45 policy compliant affordable homes and seven self-build plots within the collection of homes, and open space and landscaping to benefit community health and well-being.

"It also includes the creation of jobs in the construction industry, and funding available for highway improvements within Wickham Market High Street.”