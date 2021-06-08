Published: 5:30 AM June 8, 2021

The land in Pettistree where the homes are to be built - Credit: Google Earth

A developer's scheme to build 129 homes and open space near Pettistree has been approved —despite fears over its "excessive" size that could bridge the gap with Wickham Market.

Hopkins Homes outlined its proposals for the development in land between High Street and Chapel Lane in an application to East Suffolk Council last August.

The developer also revealed plans to provide seven self-build plots on the six-acre site.

In planning documents, Hopkins Homes said 45 of the properties would be classed as affordable in line with East Suffolk planning policy.

The documents said the homes would have "very little impact in the coalescence between Pettistree and Wickham Market" and said there is "existing strong separation" between the villages.

Hopkins Homes added: "The proposed landscape treatment will provide an attractive setting to the proposed development and ensures that the proposal will benefit from a high degree of physical and visual integration.

"The design of the proposed development has been informed by the existing character of Wickham Market and its wider landscape setting in order to create a strong sense of place."

In its response to the proposals, Pettistree Parish Council branded the scheme "excessive" and warned it would not leave a distinguishable gap between the village and Wickham Market in the north.

The council also expressed fears over the possibility that the new properties would be snapped up by second home owners.

It said: "lt is not acceptable that Pettistree Parish Council should be expected to be responsible for the residents of a development that has been clearly labelled as part of Wickham Market.

"lf this pattern of development is allowed there will be inevitable coalescence of the two settlements, especially if further development is allowed after this one.

"The scale and nature of this development would bring a liability to second home proliferation and loss of any sense of community with either village."

Wickham Market Parish Council also argued that the development was of "poor design" and believed its density of 24 homes per hectare should be reduced.

The council added: "The scale and nature of this development would bring a liability to further second home owners, bringing a high risk of loss of any sense of community life within either village."

Despite the concerns, East Suffolk's planners gave the scheme the green light last week.