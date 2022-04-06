Plans submitted for 44 homes in Suffolk village

The plans, which covers just over six acres of land off Hadleigh Road, were submitted by Denbury Homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 44 homes in the village of Elmsett, near Hadleigh, have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

The plans, which covers just over six acres of land off Hadleigh Road, were submitted by Denbury Homes.

The site benefits from outline planning permission for 41 homes, with this application seeking to increase the number of properties.

Land director at Denbury Homes Joshua Hopkins said: “We’re pleased to have submitted our planning application for a new development in Elmsett. Our plans are for a range of two- to five-bedroom homes including bungalows and affordable homes. These have been carefully selected to meet local housing needs.

"As a Suffolk-based firm, we take great pride in the design of our homes and developments, ensuring they enhance the communities they become a part of – I feel that this is well reflected in our application.”

The design statement for the project, prepared by Denbury Homes, says: "An opportunity has been taken to provide a development which responds well to the specific circumstances of the locality, representing an excellent response to the need for further housing, which maximises the positive aspects of the site’s location, fully integrating and actively enhancing the character and appearance of the surroundings in which it would sit."

However, councillor Leigh Jamieson has expressed concern at the project. "The Elmsett neighbourhood plan prides itself on the villages dark skies and will want to keep it that way. Any new development should therefore refrain from introducing unnecessary street lights.

"I will also ask the developer to think of the existing residents of Hadleigh road, particularly those opposite the entrance to this development and I will urge the new applicant to offer some assistance with regard to their parking situation.

"I have viewed the new applications' sustainability plan, and will be pushing the agent for more information on the energy-saving and carbon reduction measures that they plan to introduce.

"The previous application had not specified any in particular, and as is evident during this current crisis, cutting the cost of heating our homes is imperative going forward, both in terms of the environment and ensuring the residents' standard of living."

A decision on the plans is expected by the end of May.

More information on the plans (DC/22/01754) can be found here.