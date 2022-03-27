Plans in for finishing touches for eight new homes in Suffolk village

Land South Of Chalk Hill Lane Great Blakenham, Suffolk, which is the site of the proposed eight new homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Final details for eight new homes in Great Blakenham have been submitted - with developers saying the project will create jobs and help stimulate village life.

Parish councillors though objected to the plans when they were first put forward because of concerns over the amount of house building in recent years.

Mid Suffolk District Council has now received the detailed plans for the project - which first received outline planning permission in December 2020 - on land south of Chalk Hill Lane.

The planning statement for the project, produced by Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy, said: "From an economic aspect, the construction of up to eight new dwellings would provide much-needed jobs for local people, and there would be a modest economic benefit from the purchase of materials also.

"Occupants of the properties would contribute to the local economy through the purchase of goods, employment and involvement in community activity.

"It is recognised that a proposal in this location would contribute to enhancing and maintaining services in this village and neighbouring areas, including Claydon, Ipswich, Needham Market and Coddenham, as people travel to use them."

The aim proposal would include renewable energy provision (including air source heat pumps), and would be constructed utilising water efficient taps, showers and toilets, and energy-efficient white goods.

The planning statement said: "A modest increase of homes in rural areas can assist the social stimulus of a village, with Great Blakenham being no different."

At the outline planning stage Great Blakenham Parish Council objected to the plans because the site was close to a cemetery, fearing the "calm atmosphere would be lost forever".

The parish council said: "The council also objects on the grounds that it is unsustainable to approve yet more housing in a village that has nearly doubled in size over the last few years with no corresponding increase in infrastructure or facilities."

The parish council was also worried about damage it believed would be done to nearby wildlife, and the increase in traffic caused by the development.