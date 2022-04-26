News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Plans for five homes on agricultural land in Suffolk village revealed

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:30 AM April 26, 2022
Rectory Road, Bacton, site of proposed 5 homes.

The plans for five detached homes is located on Rectory Road, Bacton. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for five detached homes in Bacton have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The scheme is proposed to be on agricultural land north west of Rectory Road, Bacton, with the plans submitted by Vantage Homes East Anglia.

The supporting statement for the project, prepared by Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy, says: "The delivery of five new dwellings to the market would help to meet housing need in the locality.

"The proposal would also offer opportunities to provide an environmentally sustainable development through the incorporation of renewable energy provision (including air source heat pumps), and would be constructed utilising water efficient taps, showers and toilets, and energy efficient white goods.

"The site lies to the south of the main part of Bacton but is well-related to the shop and post office, public house and doctors surgery, and the primary school and church beyond.

"A modest increase of homes in rural areas can assist the social stimulus of a village, with Bacton being no different."

More information on the plans (DC/22/01545) can be found here.

Planning and Development
Mid Suffolk Council
Housing News
Stowmarket News
Mid Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Kieran Mckenna at Crewe Alexandra

Crewe Alexandra vs Ipswich Town | Match reaction

'It won't be accepted' - McKenna on 1-1 draw at Crewe

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Scales of Justice Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Essex Police

Suffolk man convicted in connection with £13million fraud

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended an incident on the A120 yesterday (Saturday, April 23)

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance

Man dies at the scene of A120 'incident'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Melford Hall

Heritage

Inside two of Suffolk's most stunning stately homes

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon