Plans for five homes on agricultural land in Suffolk village revealed

The plans for five detached homes is located on Rectory Road, Bacton. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for five detached homes in Bacton have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The scheme is proposed to be on agricultural land north west of Rectory Road, Bacton, with the plans submitted by Vantage Homes East Anglia.

The supporting statement for the project, prepared by Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy, says: "The delivery of five new dwellings to the market would help to meet housing need in the locality.

"The proposal would also offer opportunities to provide an environmentally sustainable development through the incorporation of renewable energy provision (including air source heat pumps), and would be constructed utilising water efficient taps, showers and toilets, and energy efficient white goods.

"The site lies to the south of the main part of Bacton but is well-related to the shop and post office, public house and doctors surgery, and the primary school and church beyond.

"A modest increase of homes in rural areas can assist the social stimulus of a village, with Bacton being no different."

More information on the plans (DC/22/01545) can be found here.