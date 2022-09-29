Plans for over 100 homes in Suffolk village approved

Linden's plans are the second phase of a development for up to 200 homes. - Credit: Archant

Plans for 104 homes in Thurston have been approved.

Linden's plans for the properties on land to the north side of Norton Road are the second phase of a development of up to 200 homes - of which 87 have already been approved.

The reserved matters decision was made by the Mid Suffolk development control committee on Wednesday, September 28.

Planning documents indicate that the homes will range from one-bedroom to five-bedrooms and include 40 affordable homes.

Thurston Parish Council has been generally supportive of the development.

A representative from the parish council said it wished to be actively involved in the management of the green spaces in the development.

It also wanted to make sure that construction work times did not clash with the nearby school's pick-up and collection times.

An agent for the project said the development was of "high quality" and included "very high standards of energy efficiency."

The agent also added that the developer would be "open to discussion" with the parish council over its desire to be involved with the management of the site.

However, councillor Andrew Stringer raised concern over the use of gas boilers in the project and said that he could not support the development.

The final vote ended with four votes for and two against the scheme.



















