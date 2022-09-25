Plans for over 100 homes in Suffolk village recommended for approval

The plans are a second phase of a wider development in the village. - Credit: Archant

Plans for over 100 homes in Thurston look set to take a step forward as they are recommended for approval.

Linden's plans for 104 homes on land to the north side of Norton Road are the second phase of a development of up to 200 homes - of which 87 have already been approved.

With the site already benefitting for planning permission for up to 200 homes these second phase plans are for reserved matters - which has been recommended for approval.

The application will be discussed at the Mid Suffolk Development Control Committee on Wednesday, September 28.

Planning documents indicate that the homes would range from one- bedroom to five-bedrooms and include 40 affordable homes.

The committee report for the project says: "The layout is well considered and house designs are chosen from the range used in the previous phase and so they are considered of an acceptable quality."

The recommendation is to approve the reserved matters with conditions.