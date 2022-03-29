Final details for 146 homes in Suffolk village set for approval

Site for plans for 146 homes in Onehouse, south of Union Road. - Credit: Google maps

Final details for plans for 146 homes in Onehouse look set for approval by Mid Suffolk councillors next week.

The project, submitted by Bloor Homes, was granted outline planning permission in March 2021, with the latest plans relating to the finer details of the scheme, including its appearance, scale and layout.

Documents for the district council's development control committee say the scheme will be built on land south of Union Road, Onehouse.

The planning statement for the project, prepared by James Bailey Planning, says: "The benefits of the scheme include the delivery of housing to support the district council’s housing delivery supply, on a logical and sustainable site.

"The site will also entertain a landscape-led approach to design and layout, with extensive green infrastructure and biodiversity enhancements.

"Important open space will be implemented throughout the scheme to mitigate any potential landscape impacts, additionally, retaining the valley views.

"It is considered this proposal would create a positive extension to the existing settlement of Stowmarket, whilst maintaining an informed and sympathetic development within the parish of Onehouse."

The committee report, to be discussed on April 6, said: "The development of the land will clearly be a fundamental alteration in the local environment, and the development will generate additional traffic movements.

"That said, the principle is established through the outline approval and the submission is considered to follow the development parameters established at that time.

"The application for reserved matters approval put forward for consideration by members is judged by officers to be an appropriate scheme, which is worthy of a positive recommendation."

Councillor John Matthissen said: “While there is no current need for yet more houses west of Stowmarket, the proposals have improved through consultation and are reasonably adequate.

"It is especially welcome that the roadside hedges will be retained and should be enhanced rather than replaced as they have good biodiversity value already.

"It is disappointing that air-sourced heat pumps appear not to be proposed while connection to the gas grid would lock in what will soon be an obsolete technology.

"It is also disappointing that solar hot water is not being included to take full advantage of the south-facing slope of the site.“

More information on the plans (DC/21/06966) can be found here.