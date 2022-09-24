Plans for over 550 homes get new decision date

A visualisation of Crest Nicholson and J W Diaper and Sons plans for 258 homes in Stowmarket. - Credit: Crest Nicholson / Thrive Architects

Plans for over 258 homes in Stowmarket have been handed a new determination meeting date.

Crest Nicholson and J W Diaper and Sons' project would see the homes built on land off Stowupland Road.

The scheme includes 91 affordable homes.

The site is just over 22 acres. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The plans were set to be determined by the Mid Suffolk Development Control Committee on September 14 - with a recommendation to be approved - but the meeting was postponed.

The project will now be discussed on Thursday, September 29.

The scheme is to be discussed by the Mid Suffolk development control committee alongside another separate application for up to 300 homes on a site next to Crest Nicholson's proposal.

Although under different developers, a joint statement from Crest Nicholson and St Phillips Land – the developer for the up to 300 homes next to the site – says they are "collectively contributing" towards provision to support the new homes.

The plans are recommended for approval – with some conditions to be agreed by the chief planning officer.

The site of the proposed homes off the A14 at Stowmarket. - Credit: Google Maps



