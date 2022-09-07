Plans for over 250 homes in Suffolk town recommended for green light

A visualisation of Crest Nicholson and J W Diaper and Sons plans for 258 homes in Stowmarket. - Credit: Crest Nicholson / Thrive Architects

Plans for 258 homes in Stowmarket have been recommended to be given the green light by Mid Suffolk District Council.

Crest Nicholson and J W Diaper and Sons have drawn up the development for land off Stowupland Road.

The project would include 91 affordable homes.

The scheme is to be discussed by the Mid Suffolk development control committee on September 14 – alongside another separate application for up to 300 homes on a site next to Crest Nicholson's proposal.

Although under different developers, a joint statement from Crest Nicholson and St Phillips Land – the developer for the up to 300 homes next to the site – says they are "collectively contributing" towards provision to support the new homes.

This includes "a new or enhanced bus service, on-site and off-site cycle infrastructure, with links between the two sites, improvements to the capacity of the B1115/A1120 junction, and a new bus stop and bus shelter on Stowupland Road".

Stowmarket Town Council has raised concerns over the project in terms of "access to the site, the prominence of public amenity space within the site, poor design of the buildings and the lack of architectural merit of the scheme".

Their comment added that they were "extremely disappointed with the proposals submitted by the developer".

The site is just over 22 acres. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Crest Nicholson spokesperson said: “Crest Nicholson are delighted that our planning application will be considered at planning committee on Wednesday September 14 with a recommendation of approval.

"The site is allocated for residential development within the council’s Local Plan and Crest Nicholson has been working positively with officers and local stakeholders for over a year to ensure that the proposals are designed to a high standard.

"The scheme will deliver 258 homes, which incorporates attractive landscaping, open spaces, and improvements to local infrastructure.

"We are also proud to be reducing Co2 emissions in excess of 20% by utilising electricity, through the inclusion of Air Source Heat Pumps, rather than gas, for a significant number of the homes, going beyond the policy requirement.

"Crest Nicholson is committed to delivering an exemplar development in Stowmarket and will continue to work with the council and local stakeholders to achieve this.”

The plans are recommended for approval – with some conditions to be agreed by the chief planning officer.

The site of the proposed homes off the A14 at Stowmarket. - Credit: Google Maps



