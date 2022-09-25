News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New date for 300 homes plans to be determined

Toby Lown

Published: 6:30 AM September 25, 2022
Site of up to 300 homes plans Ashes Farm.

The project could see up to 300 homes built on the site. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A new date for the determination of plans for up to 300 homes in Stowmarket has been revealed.

Developer St Philips Land's plans have been recommended for approval and will now be discussed by the Mid Suffolk Development Control Committee on Thursday September 29.

The homes would be built on over 32 acres of land at Ashes Farm, in Newton Road.

The plans were originally recommended for approval in July – however, the decision was deferred following traffic concerns.

The project was then set to be discussed on September 14 but the meeting was postponed.

Another application - for 258 homes next to the site - submitted by Crest Nicholson is also set to be determined at the same meeting.

Although under different developers, a joint statement from St Phillips Land and Crest Nicholson – the developer for the 258 homes next to the site – says they are "collectively contributing" towards provision to support the new homes.

The plans are recommended for approval – with some conditions to be agreed by the chief planning officer.

An area of over 32 acres, known as Ashes Farm, on Newton Road, which is subject to plans for 300 homes

An area of over 32 acres, known as Ashes Farm, on Newton Road, which is subject to plans for 300 homes - Credit: Google Maps

