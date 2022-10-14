News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans for 41 homes in Suffolk village given green light

Toby Lown

Published: 11:31 AM October 14, 2022
Land adjacent to Greenacres, Gardenhouse Lane which is the site for 41 homes in Rickinghall.

Land adjacent to Greenacres, Gardenhouse Lane which is the site for 41 homes in Rickinghall. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 41 homes in Rickinghall have been granted planning permission.

Ruby Homes' plans for land adjacent to Greenacres, Gardenhouse Lane, were unanimously passed by the Mid Suffolk Development Control Committee on Wednesday (October 12).

The plans were granted outline planning permission in November 2018 - with the current application outlining the finer details of the project.

The scheme includes 14 affordable homes, and is made up of four one-bedroom flats, two one-bedroom houses, nine two-bedroom houses, four three-bedroom bungalows, 18 three-bedroom houses and four four-bedroom houses.

The committee report for the project said the scheme was "considered acceptable".

The design statement for the project, prepared by Waller Planning, said: "This application proposes new residential development, which would make a valuable contribution towards meeting a very substantial need for housing.

"The proposed development would provide a range of types of housing, including affordable housing, which would meet an identified local need."




