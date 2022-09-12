News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Plans for 5 homes in Suffolk village withdrawn amidst flooding risk

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 6:00 AM September 12, 2022
Land on Stowmarket Road which was subject to plans for five homes.

Land on Stowmarket Road which was subject to plans for five homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for five homes in Badley, near Stowmarket, have been withdrawn amidst a holding objection over flood risks.

Friendly Homes' plans centred around land on Stowmarket Road, opposite a complex of commercial buildings to the south of Stowmarket business park - and were submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council in October 2021.

The River Gipping runs adjacent to the rear of the site.

The plans have now been withdrawn amidst a holding objection from Suffolk County Council's flood and water team over the access to the site being "within an area at risk of flooding."

The planning statement for the project - prepared by Wilkinson - said: "The proposal is a wholly deliverable prospect, making effective use of land, without undue harms."

It is not known whether the plans - which were withdrawn at the beginning of September - will be re-visited.

