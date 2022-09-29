News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans for 64 homes in village in the heart of Suffolk approved

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:30 AM September 29, 2022
Builder building new homes

The decision was made by the Mid Suffolk Development Control Committee. - Credit: Archant

Plans for an estate of 64 new homes in the Mid Suffolk village of Old Newton have been approved by community leaders - despite objections from villagers.

Developer Keepmoat Homes will build the properties on nine acres of land east of Greenacres at Old Newton in the heart  of Suffolk, just north of Stowmarket.

The decision was made by the Mid Suffolk development control committee on Wednesday, September 28.

Concerns about the project had been raised by the parish council - which objected to the plans, saying the "appearance does not fit in with existing village" and the "design is not typical of Suffolk character".

The parish council said there would be "an intensification of existing problems with [the] school route" and the parking provision would lead to people parking on pavements and verges, and feared emergency vehicles will not be able to access the site safely.

The scheme - which already had outline approval from the council - will include 22 affordable homes. 

A representative for Old Newton Parish Council raised concern over the parking layout of the project - saying it "will be a serious issue".

However, the committee report for the project said the "parking arrangements are satisfactory".

The representative also described the design of the scheme as "bland" and wanted to see a reduction in the size of the project.

Agent Dale Radford urged councillors to follow the recommended decision and approve the plans - saying concerns raised had been "comprehensively addressed" by the reserved matters details.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk Election count at Trinity Park. Keith Welham, elected for Greens in Stowupl

Mid Suffolk councillor Keith Welham - Credit: Archant

Ward member, councillor Keith Welham was concerned about the affordable homes being located in the same area of the development and was also worried about "widespread on-street parking".

Mid Suffolk District Council Green party leader Rachel Eburne said the task force had been effective

Mid Suffolk District Council Green councillor Rachel Eburne - Credit: Green Party

Fellow ward member, councillor Rachel Eburne wanted to ensure that the construction process was managed to avoid adverse affects on local residents - including fixing a construction entrance that councillor Eburne said is currently opening outwards onto the road.

The plans were unanimously granted by the committee - subject to some conditions being met by the developers.

Planning and Development
Housing News
Mid Suffolk Council
Suffolk

