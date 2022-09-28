News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Plans for 7 homes on site of car repair workshop granted

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 11:00 AM September 28, 2022
Site of plans for 7 homes Eye

Land north of Wellington Road, Eye, that is set to be the site of seven new homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for seven homes on the site of a car repair workshop in Eye have been given the go-ahead by Mid Suffolk District Council.

Flame Homes' project will be built on land north of Wellington Road - following the demolition of a car repair workshop and redundant outbuildings.

The project is made up of three detached homes with garages and one unit containing four flats.

Planning documents indicate the homes would be made up of one two-bed chalet bungalow, two three-bed houses and four one-bed flats.

The planning statement for the scheme prepared by Roberts Molloy says: "The site is currently made up of an area of grassland, older outbuildings beyond their useful life, and a small-scale car workshop which is currently run by the owner, with no employees.

"Currently the site is under-utilised and could provide much needed smaller scale accommodation within the town." 


