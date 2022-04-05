Plans for eight new homes in Suffolk village submitted

land on Barton Road, Thurston, which is the site of the plans for eight new homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for eight homes in Thurston have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The project is a brownfield site on Barton Road, Thurston, and the plans were submitted by Patrick Allen and Associates Architects.

The planning statement for the scheme, prepared by Phil Cobbold Planning, says: "The proposed development represents a more efficient use of a brownfield site. The erection of eight dwellings on the site would represent a density of development more consistent with its surroundings.

"It would meet the economic objective of sustainable development as the new residents would help to sustain and improve vitality and viability of local services and facilities.

"The proposed development would generate economic, social and environmental benefits fulfilling the three objectives of sustainable development and it would not give rise to any adverse impacts that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits."

Further information on the plans (DC/22/01588) can be found here.