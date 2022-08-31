News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Plans for 9 homes in Suffolk market town approved

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM August 31, 2022
Land on Wellington Road, Eye.

Land on Wellington Road, Eye, that is where the nine homes are set to be built. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for nine homes in Eye have been given the green light by Mid Suffolk District Council.

The project - which was originally proposed to be 14 homes - is for land on Wellington Road.

According to the planning officer's report on the scheme, the illustrative housing mix showed that the project is planned to be made up of one two-bed bungalow, six three-bed semi-detached houses and two four-bed detached houses.

The planning statement for the project, prepared by Beech Architects, also outlines how an existing bungalow on the site will be demolished to make way for the homes.

It says that the project would help with "creating and supporting local jobs during the construction phase of the development and the sourcing of materials from local suppliers where available".

It adds that plans will help to "sustain local facilities and services within the town, the functional cluster and the wider district" and help to "maintain and enhance the vitality of the community."


Planning and Development
Housing News
Mid Suffolk Council
Eye News

Don't Miss

A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website.

East Suffolk Council

New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
HMM Stockholm spotted at anchor off Lowestoft and Southwold.

Live

One of the world's largest cargo ships anchors off coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The cottage is in Winston, near Debenham

See inside 'charming' mid Suffolk cottage up for sale for £475k

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Wells RNLI crew were called out to rescue a man cut off by the tide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coastguard

RNLI called to reports of 'unresponsive' casualty on beach

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon