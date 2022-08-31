Plans for 9 homes in Suffolk market town approved

Land on Wellington Road, Eye, that is where the nine homes are set to be built. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for nine homes in Eye have been given the green light by Mid Suffolk District Council.

The project - which was originally proposed to be 14 homes - is for land on Wellington Road.

According to the planning officer's report on the scheme, the illustrative housing mix showed that the project is planned to be made up of one two-bed bungalow, six three-bed semi-detached houses and two four-bed detached houses.

The planning statement for the project, prepared by Beech Architects, also outlines how an existing bungalow on the site will be demolished to make way for the homes.

It says that the project would help with "creating and supporting local jobs during the construction phase of the development and the sourcing of materials from local suppliers where available".

It adds that plans will help to "sustain local facilities and services within the town, the functional cluster and the wider district" and help to "maintain and enhance the vitality of the community."



