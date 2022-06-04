Plans approved for eight homes in Suffolk village

Land on Barton Road, Thurston, which is the site of the plans for eight new homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for eight homes in Thurston have been granted outline planning permission, despite some concerns from parish councillors.

The project, on a site on Barton Road, Thurston, was submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council by Patrick Allen and Associates Architects.

Planning officers have taken into account some general concerns raised by the Thurston Parish Council but believe that these can be looked into at the next stage of the planning process, the reserved matters application.

The planning officer's report says: "The indicative layout supplied shows that eight dwellings could be accommodated within the site alongside the required amenity spaces and parking.

"The site lies within the settlement boundary of Thurston, where residential development is supported by both the council’s planning policies as well as those of the parish council.

"Based on these considerations and on the fact that a number of the issues identified by both the parish and third-party representations can be addressed within a later reserved matters application, the recommendation is to grant outline planning permission."