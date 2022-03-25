Plans for four 'energy efficient' bungalows in Suffolk village submitted

Land south-west of Mill Farm, Hadleigh Road, Elmsett, which is subject to plans for four bungalows. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for four "energy efficient" bungalows have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

The project, on land south-west of Mill Farm, Hadleigh Road, Elmsett, is made up of three two-bedroom and one three-bedroom bungalows, which are accessed via a private driveway.

The scheme would incorporate sustainable technology like air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points.

The planning statement for the project, prepared by Embrace Architecture, says: "The new dwellings aim to adopt good practice in energy efficiency and lower sustainable running costs.

"The application offers the opportunity for the construction of a modest number of low density, highly sought after single storey thermally/ energy-efficient homes with a minimal ecological footprint."

The planning statement also says that during pre-application research they found that the Elmsett Neighbourhood Plan identified a "high demand" for these types of homes "to cater for the elderly population, ‘down-sizers’ and new families who wished to stay within the village."

A decision on the scheme is expected in May.