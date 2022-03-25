News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Plans for four 'energy efficient' bungalows in Suffolk village submitted

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM March 25, 2022
land south-west of Mill Farm, Hadleigh Road, Elmsett

Land south-west of Mill Farm, Hadleigh Road, Elmsett, which is subject to plans for four bungalows. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for four "energy efficient" bungalows have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

The project, on land south-west of Mill Farm, Hadleigh Road, Elmsett, is made up of three two-bedroom and one three-bedroom bungalows, which are accessed via a private driveway.

The scheme would incorporate sustainable technology like air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points. 

The planning statement for the project, prepared by Embrace Architecture, says: "The new dwellings aim to adopt good practice in energy efficiency and lower sustainable running costs.

"The application offers the opportunity for the construction of a modest number of low density, highly sought after single storey thermally/ energy-efficient homes with a minimal ecological footprint."

The planning statement also says that during pre-application research they found that the Elmsett Neighbourhood Plan identified a "high demand" for these types of homes "to cater for the elderly population, ‘down-sizers’ and new families who wished to stay within the village."

A decision on the scheme is expected in May.

Planning and Development
Housing News
Ipswich News
Hadleigh News
Babergh News

Don't Miss

Afternoon tea at the Lavenham Swan.

Food and Drink

Two places in Suffolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
NEWNHAM court police incident Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Multiple police units at scene of ongoing incident in Ipswich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Meat & Greet have been serving steak across Suffolk for the past nine months

Suffolk Live News

Steak street food van leaves mouths across Suffolk watering

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
An overturned lorry is causing long delays on the A12 this morning

A12

Overturned cement mixer causes delays on A12

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon