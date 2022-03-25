Plans for four 'energy efficient' bungalows in Suffolk village submitted
Plans for four "energy efficient" bungalows have been submitted to Babergh District Council.
The project, on land south-west of Mill Farm, Hadleigh Road, Elmsett, is made up of three two-bedroom and one three-bedroom bungalows, which are accessed via a private driveway.
The scheme would incorporate sustainable technology like air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points.
The planning statement for the project, prepared by Embrace Architecture, says: "The new dwellings aim to adopt good practice in energy efficiency and lower sustainable running costs.
"The application offers the opportunity for the construction of a modest number of low density, highly sought after single storey thermally/ energy-efficient homes with a minimal ecological footprint."
The planning statement also says that during pre-application research they found that the Elmsett Neighbourhood Plan identified a "high demand" for these types of homes "to cater for the elderly population, ‘down-sizers’ and new families who wished to stay within the village."
A decision on the scheme is expected in May.