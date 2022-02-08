News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

20 more homes near Suffolk airfield set for planning permission

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 11:30 AM February 8, 2022
Location of Eye Airfield

Eye Airfield, which is the site for a variety of planning developments, including this one, for 15 homes. - Credit: Google Earth

Plans for a further 15 homes near Eye Airfield look set to be approved at Mid Suffolk District Council's development control committee tomorrow, February 9.

The project, submitted by Ryden Developments, is linked to the first phase of a much larger project that could eventually see up to 280 homes and a 60-bed care home at the site, on land south of Eye Airfield.

The development is made up of eight four-bed and seven three-bed properties.

The design and access statement, prepared by Paul Robinson Partnership (UK), on behalf of Ryden Developments, says: "The proposed development will deliver much-needed housing on a site which has already been deemed suitable for development and awarded outline approval from the MSDC (Mid Suffolk District Council)."

Documents from the development control committee state that the project "will add positively to the Eye community" and recommend that the scheme gains approval. 

Planning and Development
Housing News
Suffolk
Mid Suffolk News
Eye News

Don't Miss

TV presenter and archaeologist Ben Robinson has named Lavenham and West Stow as among his favourite English villages

TV presenter names two Suffolk villages as among England's best

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by Amazon Prime Video of presenters (left to right) James May, Jeremy C

TV

How a Suffolk village doubled-up as France for Amazon's The Grand Tour

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Castle Community Rooms

Gallery

Community hall that starred in hit BBC TV show demolished

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Conor Chaplin about to pull the trigger and fire Town into a 1-0 lead.

Ipswich Town vs Gillingham | Live

Matchday Recap: Chaplin wins it as Town beat Gills

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon