20 more homes near Suffolk airfield set for planning permission

Eye Airfield, which is the site for a variety of planning developments, including this one, for 15 homes. - Credit: Google Earth

Plans for a further 15 homes near Eye Airfield look set to be approved at Mid Suffolk District Council's development control committee tomorrow, February 9.

The project, submitted by Ryden Developments, is linked to the first phase of a much larger project that could eventually see up to 280 homes and a 60-bed care home at the site, on land south of Eye Airfield.

The development is made up of eight four-bed and seven three-bed properties.

The design and access statement, prepared by Paul Robinson Partnership (UK), on behalf of Ryden Developments, says: "The proposed development will deliver much-needed housing on a site which has already been deemed suitable for development and awarded outline approval from the MSDC (Mid Suffolk District Council)."

Documents from the development control committee state that the project "will add positively to the Eye community" and recommend that the scheme gains approval.