Plans for seven new town centre residential units submitted

A new planning application requests permission for the construction of seven residential units in Newmarket town centre.

The application made to West Suffolk Council would see the conversion and partial demolition of Surrey House in Newmarket High Street.

This would enable the creation of seven mews-style residential units, due to be named 'Old Coffee House Yard', a courtyard garden and a refurbished ground floor retail unit.

Currently, the two upper floors are used as offices, though the retail section has remained vacant since the M&Co store closed in August 2020.

The planning statement confirms that the main building frontage onto the High Street will not be subject to any alterations, but the rear of the building on Palace Street will be partially demolished.

A previous project within the building was completed earlier this year, with internal alterations reducing the floor area of the existing shop.

The site lies in close proximity to a range of listed buildings, including the national horse racing museum Palace House.