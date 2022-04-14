Plans submitted for nine self-build homes in Suffolk village

The village of Norton is subject to plans for nine new homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted for nine self-build / custom homes in the village of Norton, near Thurston.

The project has been submitted by Ash Property Partnership, and would sit on land off Ixworth Road.

The planning statement for the project, prepared by Phil Cobbold Planning, says: "The proposal will help the council to address a current shortfall in the provision of self-build/custom build homes.

Land west of Suffolk House, Ixworth Road, Norton, the site of the plans. - Credit: Google Maps

"Secondly, the site is in a sustainable location where future residents will be within walking distance of local services and public transport connections.

"Furthermore, the land is centrally located in the village, it adjoins existing properties, and could be developed without having a significant material impact on the character and appearance of the village."

A decision on the plans is expected by the end of May.

More information on the plans (DC/22/01941) can be found here.