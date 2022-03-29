Plans to convert 'eyesore' farm buildings into 19 new homes

The new development at Hall Farm Barns is in London Road, close to The Marvens residential estate - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans have been submitted to convert ‘eyesore’ redundant farm buildings that have been targeted by vandals into 19 new homes.

The site at Hill Farm Barns in Copdock has been disused since the previous occupant and tenant died in 2014, resulting in the deterioration of the buildings and grounds, which have been described by planning consultants Concertus as ‘dangerous and an eyesore.’

Arsonists and vandals have also been active, causing damage to the buildings, while there have also been reports of fly-tipping and general anti-social behaviour despite security measures being in place.

The plans would see the derelict buildings demolished and replaced by homes of different sizes and accommodation levels.

The land has a frontage onto the ‘stopped off’ end of the old A12 London Road and is surrounded by arable land to the north and west and a residential development to the south known as The Marvens.