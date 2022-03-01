Council to discuss plans to demolish former offices

The former Forest Heath District Council and West Suffolk Council offices in College Heath Road, Mildenhall. Plans for their demolition will be discussed tomorrow - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans to knock down former council offices, paving the way for potential new homes, are due to be discussed tomorrow (Wednesday, March 2).

West Suffolk Council will be considering its own plans to demolish the former Forest Heath District Council offices in College Heath Road, Mildenhall, which closed in July and now stand empty.

Forest Heath merged with St Edmundsbury Borough Council in 2019 to form West Suffolk Council, with most public-facing functions being performed from its Western Way base in Bury St Edmunds.

The former Mildenhall Library in College Heath Road, which has now moved to the new Mildenhall hub. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Then last summer the new Mildenhall Hub opened to the west of the town centre to accommodate a range of public sector organisations, including the district council and making the College Heath Road offices redundant.

As well as the district offices, a health centre and library have also moved from the vacant site to the new hub.