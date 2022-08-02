Plans for 141 homes in west Suffolk village set for approval

Land east of Russet Drive Bilberry Close and Parsley Close, Manor Wood, the site on which 141 homes may be built. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 141 homes in Red Lodge have been recommended for approval by West Suffolk Council.

The project, submitted by Crest Nicholson, is for land east of Russet Drive Bilberry Close and Parsley Close, Manor Wood.

The site is adjacent to the 'Kings Warren' housing development – another of Crest Nicholson's projects.

The plans indicate that the properties would range from one-bedroom maisonettes to two-, three- and four-bedroom houses.

The planning statement for the scheme, prepared by Eclipse Planning Services says: "The application site is entirely appropriate for this development.

"Red Lodge is identified as a Key Service Centre and a focal point for growth after the three market towns.

"Together the recreational facilities provided as part of this development and the wider Kings Warren development, create a substantial community benefit for Red Lodge catering for a wide range of recreational activity."

The planning report for the project which recommends that the plans are given the green light, says: "The allocation of land for new development by the 1995 Local Plan and associated Red Lodge Masterplan has seen the village rapidly expand in the last couple of decades, predominantly to the east of Turnpike Road but also various land parcels to the west of the village.

"The largest expansion has been the ‘Kings Warren’ housing development which has delivered circa 1,250 dwellings, a new village centre, a primary school, sports pavilion and large areas of public open space and formal sports areas.

"That development was delivered by the current applicants and other developer partners.

"The application site effectively ‘bolts-on’ to the ‘Kings Warren’ development and continues the development that has largely been completed to the south (beyond the large area of public open space) and proposes to develop land allocated for housing in the Site Allocations Local Plan.

"The proposal’s organic, informal layout, mixture of standard house types, and materials is considered to reflect the character of the existing housing in the ‘Kings Warren’ development.

"This report finds the application proposals are consistent with the dominant operative policies of the Development Plan for the area."

Planning officers have recommended West Suffolk Council's development control committee on Wednesday, August 3 approves the plans.