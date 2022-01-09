News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

New properties on 141-home estate to be ready by summer

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 8:00 AM January 9, 2022
Crest Nicholson's new homes at Red Lodge will be ready for occupation in summer 2022

Crest Nicholson's new homes at Red Lodge will be ready for occupation in summer 2022 - Credit: Crest Nicholson

Developers expect the next phase of a major housing development near Newmarket to be ready for people to move into in the summer.

Crest Nicholson's latest phase of Kings Warren, Red Lodge, will feature 141 two- to four-bedroom homes.

The new phase will be called Saffron Fields with amenities including a village centre, primary school, sports pavilion and allotments.

There will also be footpaths and cycleway connections to both the existing development and to the Pines Primary School.

Karen Coulson, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Eastern, said: “We are excited to be launching this new phase at our Kings Warren development in the new year – it’s an established, thriving development, popular with first time buyers and families alike. Kings Warren has a lively community, with easily accessible amenities, such as a village centre, cafés and more."

Planning and Development
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two Magpies Bakery is opening in Woodbridge

Food and Drink

People power brings Two Magpies to Woodbridge

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Mason Seymour from Ipswich is missing 

Suffolk Live News

Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Collin Quaner applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Football

Former Town striker forced to retire due to injury

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne and new Town manager Kieran McKenna embrace as the player is substituted late in the

Will Ipswich sign Bonne and Walton? McKenna gives loanee latest

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon