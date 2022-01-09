New properties on 141-home estate to be ready by summer

Crest Nicholson's new homes at Red Lodge will be ready for occupation in summer 2022 - Credit: Crest Nicholson

Developers expect the next phase of a major housing development near Newmarket to be ready for people to move into in the summer.

Crest Nicholson's latest phase of Kings Warren, Red Lodge, will feature 141 two- to four-bedroom homes.

The new phase will be called Saffron Fields with amenities including a village centre, primary school, sports pavilion and allotments.

There will also be footpaths and cycleway connections to both the existing development and to the Pines Primary School.

Karen Coulson, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Eastern, said: “We are excited to be launching this new phase at our Kings Warren development in the new year – it’s an established, thriving development, popular with first time buyers and families alike. Kings Warren has a lively community, with easily accessible amenities, such as a village centre, cafés and more."