Decision expected soon on amended plans for 139 homes and new £1.2m school

A large part of this brown arable field next to and behind Reeve Lodge in Trimley St Martin could see around 140 new homes plus primary school and early years centre - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Progress is being made on proposals for 139 new homes plus a new primary school on farmland - with amended plans having been submitted.

Developers Pigeon Capital Management 2 Limited have been in talks with planners for almost a year on the project for the arable site in High Road, Trimley St Martin.

The plans had been expected as the local plan says the site could accommodate up to 150 properties plus the two-form entry school with pre-school, and open space.

The initial 60-pupil school and early years centre is estimated to cost £1.2million while longer term plans for an expanded primary on the site will cost £8.6m.

East Suffolk Council has been analysing the plans for the 17 acres of land next to and at the rear of the Reeve Lodge sheltered housing complex, and gathering views from expert consultees and liaising with Pigeon over modifications needed.

The site Pigeon wants to develop for homes and a school in High Road, Trimley St Martin - Credit: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

The plans show 139 homes and include 46 affordable properties on the land which stretches to the roundabout with Howlett Way, where the old mushroom farm has been developed with 66 new homes.

Pigeon has submitted amended plans which include the addition of an area of land south of Gun Lane to provide a meadow and informal path for recreational purposes including dog walking.

Sophie Pain, associate director with planning and development consultancy Turley, on behalf of the developers and landowners, said: "Included within this area is a wild bird seed margin which will provide an enhanced habitat for farmland birds within the area (thereby addressing comments from Suffolk Wildlife Trust); and the creation of a green corridor through the site which links the new meadow area with the originally proposed public open space to the north of the school site."

The green corridor will include a pocket park including a play area with the route connecting to an adjoining play area north west of the school site.

She added: "This will provide a pleasant landscaped route through the scheme with trees and planting which will encourage local wildlife into the scheme."

Trimley St Martin Parish Council has welcomed the extra land but would like to see part of it allocated for use as an open, mown recreational space to help meet the needs of older children and teenagers.

National Highways has made no objections to the development, which is expected to come before councillors soon.



