Objections over homes on land at historic Suffolk pub

The homes would be built on land behind the Swan at Clare - a site which belongs to the pub - Credit: Phil Morley

Objections have been lodged to proposals to build houses behind a historic Suffolk pub - because community leaders say the town has already had permission granted for more homes than required.

Cordage 35 Ltd has applied for permission to develop unused land at the rear of the Swan Inn in the High Street, Clare.

The scheme would see the site at the pub - a listed building which dates back to around 1600 - used for two three-bed homes.

But Clare Town Council has lodged an objection because "the number of houses for which planning permission has been granted in Clare now exceeds the current West Suffolk Council development plan allocation".

Town councillors say there has been no upgrade to infrastructure/services to cope with the extra housing. There was pressure on parking, too, and it was felt the development would make this worse.

The Clare Society also "strongly objects" to the proposal.

Ed Little, property director at Hawthorn Leisure Ltd, owners of the Swan, said building homes was a better use for the land and money raised from the sale would be reinvested back into the pub.