News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Objections over homes on land at historic Suffolk pub

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:30 AM March 25, 2022
Feature on Clare. The Swan.

The homes would be built on land behind the Swan at Clare - a site which belongs to the pub - Credit: Phil Morley

Objections have been lodged to proposals to build houses behind a historic Suffolk pub - because community leaders say the town has already had permission granted for more homes than required. 

Cordage 35 Ltd has applied for permission to develop unused land at the rear of the Swan Inn in the High Street, Clare.

The scheme would see the site at the pub - a listed building which dates back to around 1600 - used for two three-bed homes.

But Clare Town Council has lodged an objection because "the number of houses for which planning permission has been granted in Clare now exceeds the current West Suffolk Council development plan allocation".

Town councillors say there has been no upgrade to infrastructure/services to cope with the extra housing. There was pressure on parking, too, and it was felt the development would make this worse.

The Clare Society also "strongly objects" to the proposal.

Ed Little, property director at Hawthorn Leisure Ltd, owners of the Swan, said building homes was a better use for the land and money raised from the sale would be reinvested back into the pub.

West Suffolk Council
Housing News
Planning and Development
Clare News
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

Afternoon tea at the Lavenham Swan.

Food and Drink

Two places in Suffolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Meat & Greet have been serving steak across Suffolk for the past nine months

Suffolk Live News

Steak street food van leaves mouths across Suffolk watering

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
An overturned lorry is causing long delays on the A12 this morning

A12

Overturned cement mixer causes delays on A12

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kevin Baldwin at his shop in Stowmarket

Stowmarket store has three months to find new site

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon